BRIEF: Moody's assigns (P)Baa2 to Reliance Holding USA's guaranteed bonds

Homebuilder Toll Brothers posts 3.8 pct fall in quarterly profit
Feb 22 Toll Brothers Inc reported a 3.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower average selling prices for its luxury homes.
Feb 9 Reliance Holding USA:
* Moody's assigns (P)Baa2 to Reliance Holding USA's guaranteed bonds
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, Feb 22 Tobacco company Imperial Brands and nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia are attractive targets for Japanese companies looking to expand into international markets, Exane BNP Paribas analysts said in a note to clients.