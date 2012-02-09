版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 9日 星期四 11:23 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's assigns (P)Baa2 to Reliance Holding USA's guaranteed bonds

Feb 9 Reliance Holding USA:

* Moody's assigns (P)Baa2 to Reliance Holding USA's guaranteed bonds

