版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 15日 星期四 06:46 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: Reynolds' Baa3 rating not impacted by workforce reduction; outlook positive

March 14 Moody's said that Reynolds American Inc.'s (rated Baa3 positive) announcement today it would reduce its total U.S. workforce by about 10 percent by the end of 2014 is a modest credit positive but does not immediately impact the company's credit ratings.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐