中国
2012年 10月 25日

BRIEF-Moody's rates Reynolds American's senior unsecured note offering Baa2

Oct 25 Moody's Investors Service today assigned a Baa2 rating to Reynolds American Inc.'s (RAI) senior unsecured notes offering. The company is planning on issuing $2.55 billion in 3-year, 10-year and 30-year securities. RAI is the parent company of subsidiary R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company (RJRT). Net proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of some existing debt. The rating outlook is stable.

