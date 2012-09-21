版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 10:49 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates RHB Bank Berhad's USD senior unsecured notes A3; outlook stable

Sept 21 Moody's Investors Service has today assigned an A3 rating to RHB Bank Berhad's five-year USD-denominated senior unsecured fixed-rate notes. The rating outlook is stable.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐