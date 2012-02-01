版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 1日 星期三 08:35 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's assigns (P) B1 rating to Roundy's proposed first lien debt

Feb 1 Roundy's Supermarkets Inc:

* Moody's assigns (P) B1 rating to Roundy's proposed first lien debt

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐