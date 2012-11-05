TEXT-S&P Says Royal Caribbean Cruises Notes Rtg Unchgd After Add-On

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. remain unchanged following the $150 million increase to the company's senior notes due 2022. The issue level rating on the company's now $650 million notes remains 'BB'. The recovery rating remains '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a default.
For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our research update on Royal Caribbean, published Nov. 5, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
RATINGS LIST
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/--
Senior unsecured BB
Recovery rating 3
* Pandora falls as much as 8 pct after Liberty Media CEO reportedly says Pandora's valuation doesn't make sense but it's interesting at right price- CNBC
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Bayer said on Tuesday it was reducing its stake in separately listed chemicals subsidiary Covestro in an accelerated bookbuilding process as it seeks to secure funding for the $66 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto.