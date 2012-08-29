TEXT-S&PBulletin: Rtgs On Korea's Samsung Not Affected By Verdict

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 29, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Korea-based
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SEC; A/Positive/A-1) are not
immediately affected by a recent U.S. jury verdict on patent
lawsuits between SEC and Apple Inc. (not rated).
On Aug. 24, the jury in California ruled that SEC violated
six of Apple's design and utility patents, and it imposed
approximately $1.05 billion in damages on SEC. Although the
damages are subject to the judge's final decision, in our view,
the impact on SEC's financial ratios will be limited at this
stage because the company has strong liquidity, with over $20
billion in cash, and generates solid operating cash flow.
In Standard & Poor's view, it is premature to assess the
impact of the patent lawsuits on our credit ratings on SEC
because further developments in this dispute are likely in a
number of countries. Also, Apple's request that the judge ban
eight Samsung's smartphone products from the U.S. market has the
potential to expand to other products, in our view. In addition
to the outcome of the current trial, we consider the potential
implication of this dispute on SEC's business risk profile--
including its position in mobile handset markets, profitability,
and brand image--will be crucial factors in our assessment of
the impact on the company's creditworthiness.
