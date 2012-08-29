TEXT-S&PBulletin: Rtgs On Korea's Samsung Not Affected By Verdict

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Korea-based Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SEC; A/Positive/A-1) are not immediately affected by a recent U.S. jury verdict on patent lawsuits between SEC and Apple Inc. (not rated).

On Aug. 24, the jury in California ruled that SEC violated six of Apple's design and utility patents, and it imposed approximately $1.05 billion in damages on SEC. Although the damages are subject to the judge's final decision, in our view, the impact on SEC's financial ratios will be limited at this stage because the company has strong liquidity, with over $20 billion in cash, and generates solid operating cash flow.

In Standard & Poor's view, it is premature to assess the impact of the patent lawsuits on our credit ratings on SEC because further developments in this dispute are likely in a number of countries. Also, Apple's request that the judge ban eight Samsung's smartphone products from the U.S. market has the potential to expand to other products, in our view. In addition to the outcome of the current trial, we consider the potential implication of this dispute on SEC's business risk profile-- including its position in mobile handset markets, profitability, and brand image--will be crucial factors in our assessment of the impact on the company's creditworthiness.

A Korean-language version of this media release is available via standardandpoors.co.kr or via Standard & Poor's CreditWire Korea on Bloomberg Professional at SPCK.