公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Moody's lowers ratings on Sanmina's existing notes following redemption of senior subordinated notes

August 2 Sanmina:

* Moody's lowers ratings on Sanmina's existing notes following redemption of senior subordinated notes

