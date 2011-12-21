版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 21日 星期三 08:17 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's affirms Sanmina's B1 CFR; revises outlook to stable from positive

* Moody's affirms Sanmina's B1 CFR; revises outlook to stable from positive

