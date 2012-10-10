版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Sare's national scale ratings to Caa1.mx, from B3.mx and places the ratings under review for downgrade

Oct 10 Moody's de Mexico downgraded the national scale senior unsecured debt rating of Sare Holding, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Sare") to Caa1.mx, from B3.mx (global scale, local currency to Caa1, from B3) and the national scale issuer rating to Caa1.mx, from B3.mx (global scale, local currency to Caa1, from B3). Moody's also placed the ratings under review for downgrade.

