BRIEF-Moody's changes SBAC's outlook to negative on proposed TowerCo acquisition

June 27 Moody's changes SBAC's outlook to negative on proposed TowerCo acquisition

Moody's Investors Service has changed outlook on the ratings of SBA Communications Corp. ("SBAC" or "the company") debt to negative from stable following the company's announcement that it will acquire peer tower operator, TowerCo II Holdings LLC (B1 Stable) for $1.45 billion in cash and stock.

