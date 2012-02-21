TEXT-S&P places SBA Communications 'B+' rtg on Watch Neg

Overview -- SBA Communications Corp. has agreed to acquire about 2,300 tower sites and four distributed antenna systems from Mobilitie LLC for $850 million in cash and 5.25 million shares of SBA stock. -- Pro forma for the transaction, we expect SBA's debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments to be around the low-9x area, which is high for the rating, in light of the potentially higher business risk of the combined company. -- We have placed all the ratings on SBA on CreditWatch with negative implications, including our 'B+' corporate credit rating and all related issue-level ratings on the company's debt. -- The negative CreditWatch listing reflects the potential for a one-notch downgrade over the next 90 days. Rating Action On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all its ratings of SBA Communications Corp. on CreditWatch with negative implications, including our 'B+' corporate credit rating, our 'BB' issue-level rating on its subsidiary's secured credit facilities, and our 'B+' issue-level rating on its unsecured notes. The ratings on Mobilitie Investments II LLC, including our 'B' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged, and will be withdrawn when this transaction is completed, since borrowings under their credit facilities will be repaid at time of the close and subsequently cancelled. Rationale The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectations that SBA's leverage will increase due to the proposed acquisition of the Mobilitie assets, to around the low-9x area, including our adjustments. This compares with SBA's current stand-alone leverage of about 8.8x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, for which we did not expect material improvement. The combination may also lead us to revise our "strong" business risk profile assessment on SBA (as defined in our criteria). Mobilitie's tower cash flow margin is lower than that of many of the other tower operators, since its towers are relatively new and it has fewer carriers as tenants on each tower site. Moreover, Mobilitie's business model has included revenue sharing with anchor tenants as an incentive to spur additional tenants, which in our view, limits future margin expansion compared with the peer group. We consider Mobilitie Investments II LLC (B/Stable/--), which is the larger part of the Mobilitie assets to be acquired, to have a "satisfactory" business risk profile (as defined in our criteria), with significant customer concentration; T-Mobile USA represents roughly 60% of its revenues. While SBA has a $500 million financial commitment for the cash portion of the transaction, we will evaluate its longer term funding plans, as well as its financial policy, which we have always considered very aggressive, in resolving the CreditWatch. CreditWatch We expect the transaction to close in the second quarter of 2012. We plan to resolve the CreditWatch within the next 90 days, once we have gotten clarity on SBA's longer term financial policy, including targeted leverage under our adjustments, and can assess business prospects for the acquired towers. However, given the favorable fundamentals of the tower leasing business, including very predictable cash flows, if a downgrade were to occur, it would likely be limited to one notch. Related Criteria And Research -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012 -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011 -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 26, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List CreditWatch Action To From SBA Communications Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/-- SBA Senior Finance II LLC Senior Secured BB/Watch Neg BB Recovery Rating* 1 1 SBA Telecommunications Inc. Senior Unsecured B+/Watch Neg B+ Recovery Rating* 4 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Catherine Cosentino, New York (1) 212-438-7828; catherine_cosentino@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Naveen Sarma, New York (1) 212-438-7833; naveen_sarma@standardandpoors.com