TEXT-Fitch Expects to Rate Schahin Oil and Gas' USD685 MM Proposed Issuance 'BB-'

CHICAGO, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate
Schahin Oil and Gas Ltd.'s (Schahin or Holdco) proposed USD685
million senior unsecured notes issuance 'BB-'. Fitch has also
assigned foreign and local currency Issuer Default ratings
(IDRs) of 'BB-' to Schahin. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The
company expects to use the proceeds from the issuance to
refinance subordinated debt at some of its subsidiaries as well
as debt at the holding company level.
Schahin's ratings reflect the company's high consolidated
leverage and structural subordination to its operating
subsidiaries' project finance debt. Positively, consolidated
leverage is expected to decline over time as the project finance
debt at the operating companies amortizes. The OpCos assets have
long-term contracts in place that allow them to better match
project debt with the life of the assets, which results in low
debt service requirements and greater cash flow distributions to
the holding company. Upstream distributions from the four cash
generating assets are not expected to be disrupted, nevertheless
they are subject to various distribution tests.
Schahin's ratings also reflect the stable and predictable
cash flow generation of the company's OpCos' offshore drilling
assets, which are supported by long-term contracts with
investment grade rated Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras; IDR
'BBB'). The ratings also incorporate the favorable demand
prospects for oil and gas services in Brazil driven by
Petrobras's aggressive capital expenditure program as well as
new exploration and production entrants to the market.
HIGH INITIAL LEVERAGE AND AVERAGE LIQUIDITY
The company's pro forma consolidated leverage is considered
high for the rating category and is expected to decrease over
time as the debt at the OpCos amortizes to levels more
consistent with the rating category. Fitch expects pro-forma
leverage as measured by total debt to EBITDA to range between
6.5x and 7.5x for 2013. Fitch expects the company to lower its
consolidated leverage ratio to below 4.5x within the next three
to five years, which is more in line with the assigned ratings.
Total debt on a pro forma basis and considering the proposed
issuance is expected to reach approximately USD3.6 billion by
year-end 2013, while EBITDA for this year is expected to range
between USD520 million and USD570 million. As of Sept. 30, 2012,
debt at the OpCos level amounted to USD3.1 billion, out of
approximately USD3.9 billion of total consolidated financial
debt.
Schahin's liquidity is supported by a twelve months debt
service reserve account and dividend distributions from its
subsidiaries. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company's unrestricted
cash position was low with only USD1.4 million of cash and cash
equivalent while consolidated short-term debt amounted to USD759
million (consolidated restricted deposits amounted to
approximately USD150 million). During 2013, the company's
liquidity position is expected to improve as a result of
dividend distributions from the OpCos. The company expects to
use a portion of the proceeds from the proposed debt issuance to
refinance USD356 million of short-term debt related to Vitoria
subordinated debt.
PREDICTABLE REVENUES AND STRONG BACKLOG
Schahin's consolidated revenues and cash flow from
operations are stable and predictable, reflective of its
long-term contractual structure with Petrobras. The company
provides offshore oil and gas drilling services through its
different subsidiaries. The average remaining contract life for
its existing offshore drilling assets is approximately eight
years. The company currently operates six offshore drilling
units under long-term contracts with Petrobras. The bulk of the
HoldCo's expected cash flow will come from dividends from its
100% owned OpCos as well as from cash flow from operations from
its leased asset, Victoria, and the potential minority
investments in three new FPSOs. Schahin has a good operating
track record in the drilling sector. During 2012, the uptime for
the four assets that will distribute dividends to Holdco
averaged 95.1%.
Schahin's current contract backlog, excluding contract
renewal options, of approximately USD6.8 billion bodes well for
the company's credit profile as it supports cash flow
predictability. Of the company's current backlog, USD5.4 billion
relate to the existing offshore drilling assets, where the
company has majority participation, all of which are contracted
with Petrobras. The balance of the backlog relates to three
FPSOs for which the company has acquired the option to purchase
between 10% and 15% equity participation upon construction
completion.
STRUCTURAL SUBORDINATION TO OPERATING COMPANIES' DEBT
The potential retention of cash flows after debt service at
the OpCos level makes cash flow to the Holdco somewhat less
stable and predictable than the cash flow from operation of its
subsidiaries. Most of the project finance debt at the OpCos have
cash sweep provisions and minimum debt service coverage ratios
(DSCR) (e.g. 1.2 or above) that must be met before cash flow
distributions are allowed to be made to the Holdco. Specific
assets (S.S. Panatanal and S.S. Amazonia) are not expected to
distribute excess cash to the holding company until all project
finance debt and subordinated debt is repaid.
Cash distributions to Schahin are sensitive to the operating
performance of the OpCos' (the rigs') uptime performance. For
example, in the case of the Cerrado and Sertao operating assets,
a decline in the uptime rate to 86% and 85% for three and six
months, respectively, will likely prevent these assets from
distributing cash to the Holdco. Under Fitch's base case
assumption of an average uptime rate of 95%, these two assets
are not expected to trap cash. Also, under Fitch's base case
assumptions, net cash flow distributions to Schahin from its
OpCos, after considering planned investments and holding company
operating expenses, is expected to range between approximately
USD40 million and USD280 million and to average approximately
USD125 million per year over the next five years. Total debt to
net dividend distributions at Holdco is expected to average
approximately 2.9x over the next five years. Net distributions
to Schahin are expected to increase starting 2017 as some
project finance debt is fully amortized and should increase if
uptime rates are higher than projected.
STRONG DEMAND FOR DRILLING RIGS IN BRAZIL
Long-term demand prospects for oil and gas services in
Brazil, including demand for offshore drilling rigs and
production equipment, are strong. Driven by a government
initiative to increase the country's oil and gas production,
Petrobras has embarked on an aggressive capital investment
program of up to USD236 billion over the next four years.
Further, the government has implemented requirement that a high
percentage of the work and materials provided for these
expenditures be from 'local' sources in order to boost economic
activity. The combination of higher demand and the local content
mandate for oil and gas related services support long-term
demand prospects for the company as well as its ability to renew
contracts at favorable rates.
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS
Factors that could lead to a negative rating action are:
Failure to lower leverage to 4.5x or below or an overly
aggressive growth strategy that could pressure credit metrics.
Key considerations for a positive rating action or outlook
would be a faster deleveraging process coupled with a reduction
of the holding company's structural subordination to its
operating assets.