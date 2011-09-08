TEXT-S&P: Scientific Games' Extended Facilities Rated 'BBB-'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- New York-based gaming services provider Scientific Games recently completed an amendment of its senior secured credit facility, which, among other things, extended the maturity dates of $247 million of revolving credit facility commitments and $555.8 million of outstanding term loans to June 2015.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' issue-level rating to the new credit facilities, while all existing ratings remain unchanged.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will remain at a level that is somewhat weak for the rating over the next several quarters.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 8, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its issue-level rating to Scientific Games International's new $803 million senior secured credit facilities. We assigned the credit facilities our 'BBB-' issue-level rating (two notches higher than our 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The senior secured credit facilities comprise a $247 million revolving credit facility and a $555.8 million term loan both due June 30, 2015.

The transaction does not change our 'BB' corporate credit rating and negative outlook on the parent company, Scientific Games Corp.

"The 'BB' corporate credit rating on Scientific Games Corp. reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as aggressive, given the company's high debt leverage and substantial acquisition activity and investments through joint ventures," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Melissa Long.

The rating also reflects our assessment of Scientific Games' business risk profile as fair, reflecting the highly competitive market conditions in the lottery industry for contract renewals and for new contracts, which often result in pricing pressure, the mature nature and capital intensity of the online lottery industry and the company's limited business diversity. Offsetting factors are Scientific Games' leadership position in the instant ticket lottery segment of the gaming industry, a diversified customer base, and substantial recurring revenue and cash flow, given long-term contracts with renewal options that are typically exercised.

