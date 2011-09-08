TEXT-S&P: Scientific Games' Extended Facilities Rated 'BBB-'

(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- New York-based gaming services provider Scientific Games
recently completed an amendment of its senior secured credit
facility, which, among other things, extended the maturity dates
of $247 million of revolving credit facility commitments and
$555.8 million of outstanding term loans to June 2015.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' issue-level rating to the
new credit facilities, while all existing ratings remain
unchanged.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that
credit measures will remain at a level that is somewhat weak for
the rating over the next several quarters.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 8, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
issue-level rating to Scientific Games International's new $803
million senior secured credit facilities. We assigned the credit
facilities our 'BBB-' issue-level rating (two notches higher
than our 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company) with a
recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high
(90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment
default. The senior secured credit facilities comprise a $247
million revolving credit facility and a $555.8 million term loan
both due June 30, 2015.
The transaction does not change our 'BB' corporate credit
rating and negative outlook on the parent company, Scientific
Games Corp.
"The 'BB' corporate credit rating on Scientific Games Corp.
reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile
as aggressive, given the company's high debt leverage and
substantial acquisition activity and investments through joint
ventures," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Melissa Long.
The rating also reflects our assessment of Scientific Games'
business risk profile as fair, reflecting the highly competitive
market conditions in the lottery industry for contract renewals
and for new contracts, which often result in pricing pressure,
the mature nature and capital intensity of the online lottery
industry and the company's limited business diversity.
Offsetting factors are Scientific Games' leadership position in
the instant ticket lottery segment of the gaming industry, a
diversified customer base, and substantial recurring revenue and
cash flow, given long-term contracts with renewal options that
are typically exercised.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global
Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors for
Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27,
2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008