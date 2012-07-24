BRIEF-Moody's affirms ratings of Scotiabank México and Scotia Inverlat Casa de Bolsa

July 25 Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed Scotiabank Inverlat, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Scotiabank Inverlat (Scotiabank México)'s standalone financial strength rating (BFSR) of C-, which translates to a standalone credit assessment (BCA) of baa2; long/short term local currency deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1; and long/short term foreign currency deposit ratings of Baa1/Prime-2. Moody's also affirmed Scotia Inverlat Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Scotiabank Inverlat (CB Scotia)'s long/short term local currency issuer ratings of A2/Prime-1.