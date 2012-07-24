版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms ratings of Scotiabank México and Scotia Inverlat Casa de Bolsa

July 25 Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed Scotiabank Inverlat, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Scotiabank Inverlat (Scotiabank México)'s standalone financial strength rating (BFSR) of C-, which translates to a standalone credit assessment (BCA) of baa2; long/short term local currency deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1; and long/short term foreign currency deposit ratings of Baa1/Prime-2. Moody's also affirmed Scotia Inverlat Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Scotiabank Inverlat (CB Scotia)'s long/short term local currency issuer ratings of A2/Prime-1.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐