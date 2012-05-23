版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 07:45 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's upgrades rating of certificates issued by Trust Certificates (TRUCs) Series 2002-1 Trust

May 24 Trust Certificates (TRUCs) Series 2002-1:

* Moody's upgrades rating of certificates issued by Trust Certificates (TRUCs) Series 2002-1 Trust, a Structured Note

