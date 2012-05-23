版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 07:12 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says Shaw's sale of its Energy and Chemicals business is credit positive

May 24 The Shaw Group Inc.'s

* Moody's Investors Service said The Shaw Group Inc.'s (Shaw, Ba1 stable) decision to sell most of its Energy and Chemical's business to Technip for cash proceeds of $300 million is credit positive as it will reduce the volatility of its earnings and boost its liquidity. Shaw's ratings and outlook are unaffected by the transaction.

