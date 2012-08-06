TEXT-S&PBulletin: Sinopec Issue Rtg Unaffected

Aug. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today
that the proposed upsizing of the 10-year
U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec
Group; A+/Stable/--, cnAAA/--) will not affect our 'A+' issue
rating assigned on May 3, 2012.
Sinopec Group has announced that it intends to add to the
US$1.0 billion notes, issued by Sinopec Group Overseas
Development (2012) Ltd. on May 17, 2012, under the same terms
and conditions. Sinopec Group will use the proceeds from the
increased issuance for the general corporate purposes of its
overseas businesses and to fund its overseas expansion plan.
