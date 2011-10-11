TEXT: Fitch Street InterView: Smartphones - Samsung vs. Apple

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, October 10 (Fitch) This week Matt Jamieson spoke with Alvin Lim, Fitch's Technology Analyst based in Seoul, about the ongoing legal dispute between Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ('A+'/Stable). Matt is Head of APAC Research in Fitch's Corporate Ratings Group, and he asked Alvin a number of key questions including the nature of the dispute, the likely outcome and potential credit implications for Samsung, and whether Apple's recent release of a revised iPhone 4, as opposed to an altogether new iPhone 5 model, could be positive for Samsung

Matt: So Alvin, what's the real story behind the legal battle that is currently going on between Samsung and Apple?

Alvin: Well, in short Apple is suing Samsung over the "look and feel" of smartphones and tablets, and Samsung is suing Apple over the technology used for 3G communications. Apple claims that it owns the sole rights to make a rectangular glass multi-touch device with a "minimalist" design; in other words, with only one button on the front panel. On the other hand, Samsung is claiming that Apple would not be able to manufacture smartphones without using Samsung's patented technologies which makes it possible for a device to send and receive data through the air.

Matt: Why do you think Apple is taking this up with Samsung, and not with other smartphone manufacturers like HTC and LG Electronics ('BBB'/Stable)?

Alvin: That's because Samsung is clearly Apple's biggest threat in the smartphone arena. During Q211 Apple led the world by shipping 20.3 million smartphones, but Samsung was a close second with 19.6 million units. Importantly, in Q3 Samsung would likely have surpassed Apple in sales volumes as the Korean company ramped up sales of its flagship Galaxy S II smartphone, unveiled in April, and iPhone's growth would likely have levelled off as consumers awaited the new model.

Late last week, Samsung Electronics released its preliminary Q3 sales and operating profit numbers, and while profitability was slightly down year on year, the numbers were stronger than the market expected. This is a clear indication that Samsung's handset business is doing very well, and able to offset subdued growth the company is currently experiencing in other major business units, particularly DRAM memory chips, flat panel display, and TV sets. Apart from Samsung and Apple, most other global mobile phone manufacturers are currently not generating strong cashflow in their handset division, and this includes big names like Nokia ('BBB-'/Negative), Sony Ericsson and LG Electronics. So Apple is focusing its legal resources on Samsung, not only because it believes that Samsung is copying its designs, but importantly because Samsung is in the strongest position to continue competing aggressively with Apple over the medium- to long-term.

Matt: Do you think this legal dispute has potential to pull back the current trajectory of Samsung's mobile division?

Alvin: Not significantly. Samsung has a strong ability to release competitive new smartphones on a timely basis and has proven cost competitiveness, thanks to its vertical integration. Compared with Apple's one product offering which so far is only being revamped every two years, Samsung provides a full platform of low- to high-end models, and has a number of new smartphones in the pipeline which it will be releasing over the next six months.

Matt: Yes, I notice that Apple's recent release of their iPhone 4S was met with some disappointment, as many were hoping for a completely new iPhone 5, rather than an updated iPhone 4. Do you think this represents an opportunity for Samsung?

Alvin: Definitely so. From a hardware perspective Samsung's Galaxy S2 has some key advantages over iPhone 4, including being lighter notwithstanding a larger screen size. So with the number of Android-based apps increasing rapidly every day, many new and existing smartphone users will be tempted by Samsung's lighter-but-slightly-larger Galaxy S2. Also notably in late September, Samsung unveiled new models supporting the new LTE or 4G technology, the Galaxy S2 LTE and the Galaxy S2 HD LTE. In contrast, Apple has decided not to incorporate LTE technology into its latest iPhone 4S. So if users are concerned about being "future-proof" from a network technology point of view, Samsung clearly has a marketing edge at the moment.

Matt: Coming back to the legal dispute, what is Samsung's perspective on the matter - why have they recently changed their stance and become more aggressive in bringing patent infringement suits against Apple when they released iPhone 4S?

Alvin: Yes it's true that Samsung has now launched a more aggressive counter attack, and they risk losing a large amount of orders for components (including mobile memory chips and displays) from Apple. However, Apple has so far refused all settlement offers from Android manufacturers, and they have successfully convinced the courts to ban Samsung's tablets in Germany, prevented them being released in Australia, and is pushing hard to have Samsung's devices banned in other major countries. So with little room left for negotiation at the moment, Samsung decided to use the occasion of the release of Apple's iPhone 4S to become more serious in its counter attack.

Matt: How do you see these patent suits being resolved then?

Alvin: At this stage it's hard to predict exactly, with 20 different law suits going on across nine countries, and the trials are likely to extend for more than one year. However, if both companies are able to ban each other's products in various countries, then the logical solution would be for Samsung and Apple to agree to cross-license each other's patents. But at the moment Apple has a slight edge in that it has successfully been able to ban Samsung's products in Germany. It remains to be seen whether Samsung in turn will be able to have Apple's devices banned in certain countries as well.

Matt: Which brings me to my final question - what impact do you think this issue could have on Samsung's credit profile? What happens if there is a one-sided victory for Apple?

Alvin: I believe a one-sided victory for Apple is highly unlikely, but if such a worst-case scenario were to eventuate, then clearly this would weigh negatively on Samsung's credit profile. In Q211 Samsung's mobile business division accounted for around 30% of its revenues and 45% of operating profit. If Apple wins most of the law suits then Samsung will be forced to recalibrate the design of its smartphones to be clear of any patent infringements while maintaining sufficient consumer appeal, and hence Samsung's sales and margins would be negatively impacted in the interim period. However, rather than an outright victory for one side, noting that a one-sided victory for Samsung would be quite negative on Apple as well, a compromise is more likely, where one side may gain a slight advantage, but not significantly. Importantly from a regulatory point of view, as Samsung is "holding the flag" for many other smartphone makers, it would be unlikely that major courts around the world will rule in a manner which bans the Android operating system-based competition from competing against Apple's devices.

Perhaps more important for Samsung in the short-term could be the loss of orders for memory chips, display panels and other components that Apple sources for its various products. While Apple's contribution to Samsung's revenue and operating profits is not disclosed, we will be watching this closely from an overall perspective in Samsung's quarterly results.