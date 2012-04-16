版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二

BRIEF-Moody's disclosures on credit ratings of Sonoco Products Company

April 17 Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings of Sonoco Products Company. This release does not constitute any change in Moody's ratings or rating rationale for Sonoco Products Company.

