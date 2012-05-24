版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 25日 星期五 06:34 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says tentative agreement for Southwest to sub-lease B717s to Delta Air Lines is credit positive

May 25 Moody's says tentative agreement for Southwest to sub-lease B717s to Delta Air Lines is credit positive for each carrier, respective ratings unaffected.

