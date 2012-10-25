版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Ba2 CFR of Spirit Aerosystems; outlook to negative from positive

Oct 26 Moody's affirms Ba2 CFR of Spirit Aerosystems; outlook to negative from positive

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐