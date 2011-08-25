BRIEF-Moody's places ratings of SPX Corp. under review for possible downgrade

BRIEF-Vanguard Group reports a 5.15 percent passive stake in Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated as of December 31, 2016

* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 5.15 percent passive stake in Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2kbiy3b] Further company coverage: