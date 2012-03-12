TEXT: Fitch Migrates SSA International to Non-Monitored

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India's SSA International Limited's (SSA) National Long-Term 'Fitch BB (ind)' rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' on Fitch's website. Simultaneously, the agency has migrated the company's following bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category:

- Outstanding INR371.7m long-term bank loan: migrated to 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR2,200m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch BB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR553m non-fund based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch BB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of SSA. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.