TEXT-S&P: Rating On STB RMBS 2007-1 Class B Raised To 'AAA (sf)'

OVERVIEW

-- STB RMBS 2007-1 is a securitization transaction whose certificates are backed by housing loan receivables entrusted by Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.

-- The transaction's credit enhancement has risen, reflecting progress in the redemption of principal for the rated trust certificates.

-- We raised our rating on class B to 'AAA (sf)' and affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on class A issued under the transaction.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised to 'AAA (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' its rating on STB RMBS 2007-1, class B certificates (see list below), due December 2036. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A certificates issued under the same transaction (also listed below).

Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of the aforementioned transaction, we examined the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the servicer.

We upgraded class B today because: (1) the performance of the underlying asset pool remains in line with our expectations; and (2) the level of credit enhancement has risen, reflecting progress in the redemption of principal for the rated trust certificates.

The securitization transaction is backed by a pool of housing loan receivables entrusted by Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1), to a trust created with Norinchukin Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. The ratings on classes A and B address the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date of December 2036.

RATING RAISED

STB RMBS 2007-1

JPY26.57 Billion trust certificates due 2036

Class To From Initial issue amount

B AAA (sf) AA (sf) JPY23.57 bil.

RATING AFFIRMED

Class Rating Initial issue amount

A AAA (sf) JPY3.0 bil.