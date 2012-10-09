版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 06:41 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's Downgrades St. Vincent & the Grenadines Government Rating to B2

Oct 10 Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the rating of the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to B2 from B1. At B2, the outlook is stable.

