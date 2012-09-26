版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 27日 星期四 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-Announcement - Servicer: Moody's Withdraws the Assessment of Su Casita as Primary Servicer

Sept 27 Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (Moody's) has withdrawn Hipotecaria Su Casita S.A. de C.V. 's ("SC") servicer quality ("SQ"), assessment of SQ5 as a primary servicer of social interest residential mortgage loans in Mexico.

