版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 13:26 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns A2 rating to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust JPY subordinated debt

Sept 7 Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned A2 rating to the senior subordinated debt issued by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SMTB). The rating outlook is stable.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐