TEXT: S&P: Ratings On Sumitomo Trust Bank Series 3 RMBS Affirmed

(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- The transaction is ultimately secured by mortgage loan receivables originated by Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co.

-- Credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the rated senior trust certificates. Also, the performance of the collateral pool has been within our assumptions.

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on all senior trust certificates.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on all senior trust certificates issued under the Sumitomo Trust Bank Series 3 residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction issued in March 2009 (see list below).

Today's rating action is part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of the aforementioned transaction, we examined the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the trustee.

Following our review, we affirmed our ratings on all senior trust certificates because (1) the performance of the transactions' underlying collateral pool has been within our initial assumptions, and (2) the levels of credit enhancement available have increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the senior trust certificates.

The transaction is backed by a pool of mortgage loan receivables entrusted by Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1), to a trust created with Norinchukin Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. The ratings on all senior trust certificates address the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date of December 2045.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

"Rating Methodology For Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities In Japan," published Aug. 19, 2007.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Sumitomo Trust Bank Series 3 Residential Mortgage-Backed Trust Certificates JPY60 Billion Pass-Through Fixed-Rate Notes Due December 2045

Class Rating Initial issue amount

A Senior Trust Certs. AAA (sf) JPY30 bil.

A1 Senior Trust Certs. AAA (sf) JPY11.8 bil.

A2 Senior Trust Certs. AAA (sf) JPY18.2 bil.

A Japanese-language version of this media release is available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg Professional at SPCJ .