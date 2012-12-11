TEXT-S&P Revises Outlook On SunTrust Banks Inc. To Positive

(The following was released by the rating agency)\
Overview
-- SunTrust's asset quality has improved more quickly than
we expected and is now approaching that of its peers. In
addition, the bank's capital and profitability have improved
significantly over the past several quarters.
-- Therefore, we are revising the outlook on SunTrust to
positive from stable. We are also affirming the issuer credit
rating of SunTrust Banks Inc. at 'BBB' and its main banking
subsidiary at 'BBB+'.
-- We believe that further improvements in the bank's asset
quality may be rapid enough to bring the bank's metrics in line
with its larger regional banking peers'. If this happened, we
could raise the bank's risk position assessment to "adequate"
from "moderate," and subsequently raise the rating by one notch.
Rating Action
On Dec. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised
the outlook on SunTrust Banks Inc. and its banking subsidiaries
to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the
issuer credit rating of SunTrust Banks Inc. at 'BBB' and its
main banking subsidiary at 'BBB+'.
Rationale
Over the past several quarters, SunTrust has significantly
improved its asset quality, loan mix, and profitability. The
bank's asset quality metrics are now approaching those of its
regional banking peers, and the bank has reduced its
concentration of residential real estate by shifting its loan
mix toward other consumer and commercial and industrial loans.
However, the bank lags peers in profitability and is still
highly exposed to residential mortgages in some of the most
troubled housing regions, potentially leading to larger losses
if home prices fall, or general economic conditions worsen.
Therefore, we are maintaining our "moderate," or slightly below
peers (as our criteria describe the term), assessment of the
bank's risk position. But, we now believe the probability has
risen such that we could raise our assessment to "adequate" in
the next 12-24 months if asset quality and profitability
continues to improve.
The bank's outsize exposure to residential real estate and
geographies with steep home price declines led to high loan
losses from 2008-2011. As of year-end 2009, roughly 50% of the
bank's loan portfolio was real estate-related (for example,
residential mortgages, home equity, commercial real estate and
construction). Its net charge-offs--as a percentage of average
loans--rose to 2.6% in 2009 from only 0.3% in 2007, and the bank
posted a loss of more than $1.5 billion for the year. Over the
past few years, SunTrust has lowered its exposure to real
estate-related loans (37% of total loans as of Sept. 30, 2012);
annualized net charge-offs fell to 1.14% of total loans; and the
bank generated pretax profits of over $700 million in the first
half of 2012. (For comparison purposes, we are using figures for
the first half of 2012 because of the distorting effects of
actions that the bank took in the third quarter.) Nonetheless,
the bank's adjusted pretax preprovision net revenue (PPNR) is
relatively weak at roughly 1.5% of average assets for the first
half of 2012, although this is an improvement from 1.3% in 2011.
Despite the bank's efforts to grow its fee-based businesses, we
see its low loan margins and softening mortgage originations as
headwinds to further profitability growth.
In the third quarter, SunTrust took a number of actions to
bolster its capital ratios, increase loss reserves, and reduce
nonperforming assets. These actions included the sale of Coke
stock and nonperforming assets, as well as an outsize provision
that the bank hopes will cover future losses on repurchases of
pre-2009 GSE loan sales. Although the actions did not alter the
underlying fundamental capital and asset quality of the bank,
they did make it clearer for us to assess the bank's capital and
reduced future loss potential, thereby improving the bank's
profitability. SunTrust's risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio rose
to 8.2% from 7.3% in the quarter, and nonperforming assets
(including accruing restructured and 90-day delinquent loans)
fell to 3.86% of total loans and other real estate owned from
4.43%. When controlled for significant restructured loans--most
of which is related to residential mortgages and have performed
better than other nonperforming loans--NPAs have fallen to 1.8%.
On a negative note, the bank did take a 35% mark on loans sold
that were already classified as delinquent or nonperforming.
Outlook
Our positive outlook reflects the significant improvements
in SunTrust's asset quality, loan mix, and profitability over
the past several quarters. In addition, we believe that further
improvements in the bank's asset quality may be rapid enough to
bring the bank into line with its larger regional banking peers.
If this were to happen, we could raise the bank's risk position
assessment to "adequate" from "moderate" and subsequently raise
the rating by one notch. The bank's nonperforming assets and net
charge-offs would need to fall, on a sustainable basis, to
approximately 3.25% and 1%, respectively, of total loans over
the next 12 months. In addition, we would also need to see a
gradual improvement in profitability to approximately 1.75% PPNR
and maintenance of the bank's RAC ratio between 8%-9%.
Although we believe it is much less likely, we could lower
the bank's risk position assessment and rating if its asset
quality deteriorated significantly, and nonperformers and net
charge-offs climbed significantly higher than 4% and 2%,
respectively. We could also lower its capital assessment and
rating if the bank took substantial losses or aggressively
returned capital to shareholders, and we revised our RAC
forecast below 7% and believed the bank's capital would remain
low for the foreseeable future.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Positive/A-2
Bank Holding Company Rating BBB/Positive/A-2
SACP bbb+
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
SunTrust Banks Inc.
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2
SunTrust Bank
Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Positive/A-2
BBB+/Stable/A-2
SunTrust Bank Holding Co.
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Positive/-- BBB/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
SunTrust Bank
Certificate Of Deposit
Local Currency BBB+/A-2
Senior Unsecured BBB+
Subordinated BBB
SunTrust Banks Inc.
Senior Unsecured BBB
Subordinated BBB-
Preferred Stock BB+
Commercial Paper A-2
SunTrust Capital I
SunTrust Capital III
SunTrust Preferred Capital I
Preferred Stock BB+
Suntrust Real Estate Investment Corp.
Preferred Stock BBB-