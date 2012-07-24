版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 06:51 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms Swift Energy's B2 rating; changes outlook to positive

July 25 Moody's confirms Swift Energy's B2 rating; changes outlook to positive

