TEXT-Fitch: No Rating Action on Talisman's Sale of Partial Interests in U.K. Assets

CHICAGO, July 23 (Fitch) Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corporation (Sinopec) will effectively purchase a 49% equity interest in Talisman Energy (U.K.) Limited, a subsidiary of Talisman Energy Inc. (Talisman), for $1.5 billion in a transaction expected to close later this year but with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2012. The announcement does not change the company's current debt ratings according to Fitch Ratings.

Talisman's U.K. net production for the full year 2011 was approximately 89 mboepd (thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day), or 25% of the company's total production. Oil volumes were 86 mboepd, or 47% of the company's oil production.

The company plans to use $500 million of the sales proceeds to repurchase equity. What portion of the sales proceeds will be used to permanently reduce debt is not known. A lack of permanent reduction in debt would be viewed as a weakening of the credit within its existing ratings.

Talisman had previously advised of additional potential asset sales in the vicinity of $1 billion. This transaction is expected to bring total asset sales to around $2.5 billion so far this year. The transaction should also free up around $400 million in Talisman's budgeted capital expenses for the U.K. according to Fitch's estimates. This leaves a substantial sum to repay debt and/or finance capital investments in Indonesian and Malaysian gas fields, its oil and gas joint venture with Ecopetrol in Colombia, and the Eagle Ford joint venture with Statoil in the U.S.

The sale will give Talisman added flexibility and capital to decide on the pace and venue of further oil and gas development within its portfolio of reserves. It will also provide Talisman with added liquidity to brace for a substantially lower natural gas price environment than last year and a volatile environment for crude oil prices.

Fitch expects that credit metrics will stay within the range appropriate for Talisman's current debt ratings. Allowing for the full effect of $500 million in share repurchases, Fitch estimates that Talisman would still exit fiscal 2012 with a total debt/EBITDA of around 1.0 times and with a healthy liquidity position.

Fitch rates Talisman's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB' and its short-term IDR 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.