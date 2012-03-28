版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 07:09 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's Disclosures on Credit Rating of Teachers Ins. and Annuity Assoc. of America

March 29 Teachers Ins. and Annuity Assoc. of America:

* Moody's Disclosures on Credit Rating of Teachers Ins. and Annuity Assoc. of America. This release does not constitute any change in Moody's ratings or rating rationale for Teachers Ins. and Annuity Assoc. of America and its affiliates.

