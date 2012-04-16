BRIEF-Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings of Telefonos de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings of Telefonos de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. This release does not constitute any change in Moody's ratings or rating rationale for Telefonos de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
Feb 28 A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a long-running lawsuit accusing Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's investment management unit of overcharging investors in six mutual funds, following a rare trial.