TEXT: S&P Rates Tenneco's $250 Mil Loan, Prpsd $700 Mil Revolver BBB

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 8, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its
'BBB-' issue-level rating on Tenneco Inc.'s proposed $700
million revolving credit facility and $250 million term loan A.
At the same time, we assigned our recovery rating of '1' on both
the revolving credit facility and term loan, indicating our
expectation that lenders would receive very high (90% to 100%)
recovery in the event of a payment default.
Tenneco wants to refinance its existing credit facilities
and pay off its $250 million, 8.125% senior secured notes due
2015. The proceeds of the revolving credit facility will be used
to finance the transactions, pay for related expenses, and fund
general corporate purposes. The proceeds of term loan A will be
used to call and pay off the company's $250 million senior
notes. The credit facilities are secured by a perfected
first-priority security interest in substantially all of the
assets of the loan parties, subject to a 65% limitation on the
capital stock of each of the borrower's direct and indirect
first-tier foreign subsidiaries.
The BB/Stable/-- corporate credit rating on Lake Forest,
Ill.-based auto supplier Tenneco reflects its significant
leverage and substantial exposure to the highly cyclical
light-vehicle and commercial-vehicle markets. (The complete
recovery report will be published shortly after this report on
RatingsDirect.)
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
Tenneco Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
Proposed $700 mil. rev credit facility BBB-
Recovery rating 1
$250 million term loan BBB-
Recovery rating 1