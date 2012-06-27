BRIEF-Moody's reviews Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corporation II Gas Supply Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A and Series 2007B

June 28 Moody's reviews Texas Municipal Gas
Acquisition and Supply Corporation II Gas Supply Revenue Bonds,
Series 2007A and Series 2007B
Moody's Investors Service, at the request of Municipal
Energy Resources Corporation, has reviewed the proposed exchange
offer and document amendments (the "Amendment") to Texas
Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corporation II Gas Supply
Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A and Series 2007B .
The Amendment, in and of itself and as of this time, will
not have an adverse effect on the credit quality of the
outstanding bonds and therefore will not result in reduction or
withdrawal of Moody's ratings.