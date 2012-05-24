TEXT: S&P Revises Thomson Reuters outlook to negative on performance

Overview

-- We are revising our outlook on New York-based information solutions provider Thomson Reuters Corp. to negative from stable due to the weaker-than-expected operating performance of the company's Financial & Risk (F&R) segment.

-- We are also affirming all our ratings on the company, including our 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating.

-- The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view of the weaker-than-expected operating performance within the F&R segment and hurdles Thomson Reuters faces in returning this business to healthy and sustainable revenue growth given the slow economic recovery and intensely competitive operating conditions.

Rating Action

On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on New York-based information solutions provider Thomson Reuters Corp. to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings on the company, including its 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating.

We base the outlook revision on our view of the weaker-than-expected operating performance in the company's Financial & Risk (F&R) segment, which we expect will continue this year. Results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2012, show a 1% decline in F&R's organic revenue, compared with the same quarter last year, as well as a reported EBITDA margin of 25.3%, down from 25.8% in the quarter ended March 31, 2011. Thomson Reuters' US$3 billion goodwill impairment charge in fourth-quarter 2011 reflected the setbacks experienced by this segment.

Rationale

The ratings on Thomson Reuters reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile (based on our criteria). Our business risk assessment is based on Thomson Reuters' competitive position in the global business-to-business information markets, strong EBITDA margin, and geographic diversity. Our financial risk assessment reflects the company's investment-grade credit protection measures and substantial free cash flow generation, partially offset by the sizable annual dividend.

The company is a major global integrated information solutions provider, operating under four segments (the pro forma results exclude Thomson Reuters' healthcare business and other expected divestitures this year, as well as corporate and other):

-- F&R--58% of pro forma revenue and 51% of reported EBITDA for the first quarter ended March 31, 2012;

-- Legal--25% of revenue and 30% of EBITDA;

-- Tax & Accounting--10% of revenue and 11% of EBITDA; and

-- Intellectual Property & Science--7% of revenue and 8% of EBITDA.

The financial industry has undergone a dramatic change in market dynamics given the downturn in the global financial markets in the last recession, with Standard & Poor's believing that financial institutions will continue to downsize. The effect at Thomson Reuters, through its F&R segment, was more modest during the recession owing to the company's high percent of recurring subscription revenues and business diversification, and the fact that the largest customer accounts for only about 1% of total consolidated revenue. However, the F&R business has yet to return to healthy organic revenue growth as we had expected. The segment's revenue was up only 0.4% in the three months ended March 31, due to a 2.0% contribution from acquisitions, offset by a 1.0% decline in organic revenue and unfavorable foreign exchange effects. The decline in F&R's organic revenue was driven by desktop losses and lower investment management revenue due to business execution issues and difficult financial sector conditions in Europe. We believe it will take some time for management to position this business for sustainable growth, which we expect will be driven by contributions from the new financialinformation platform, Thomson Reuters Eikon, as well as the Thomson Reuters Elektron network and other products.

Total revenue from ongoing businesses was up 3.6% in the quarter ended March 31, 2012, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2011, due to increases in each segment. Higher revenue was mostly driven by acquisitions, with some organic growth contributing as well. The reported adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 25.9% in the first quarter 2012, from 23.3% in the same period in 2011, due to higher revenue, savings from efficiency and integration initiatives, and the elimination of integration expenses.

Our base-case scenario for 2012 includes flat-to-low, single-digit percent revenue growth from ongoing businesses. Key assumptions in our scenario include flat-to-slightly-lower revenue in the F&R segment, low single-digit percent growth in the Legal segment, with higher growth in the two remaining segments. In addition, we expect expenses will decline as a percent of revenue, leading to improvement in the EBITDA margin this year. Furthermore, we believe the company will continue to generate strong cash flows this year, which will support the high dividend payout ratio.

Credit ratios (adjusted for operating leases, pensions, and preferred shares [50% of which is treated as debt]) were fairly stable in the past few quarters, with debt to EBITDA of about 2.4x for the 12 months ended March 31. We believe that Thomson Reuters' credit measures will remain largely unchanged this year, with adjusted debt to EBITDA likely to be less than 2.5x. While the company will likely continue to make sizable acquisitions as well as share repurchases this year, we expect these activities to be financed out of divestiture proceeds and discretionary cash flow.

Liquidity

Thomson Reuters has strong liquidity in Standard & Poor's view, with significant cash balances, good availability under its US$2 billion revolving credit facility due 2016, and substantial free cash flow. Annual capital expenditures, which should be about 7%-8% of revenue, are funded by operating cash flow, leaving what we see as significant available cash flow for the company's sizable dividends.

In accordance with our criteria, relevant aspects of Thomson Reuters' liquidity are as follows:

-- We see liquidity sources over uses to be in excess of 1.5x for the next two years; we expect net sources would be positive even with a 30% drop in EBITDA.

-- Due to what we view as Thomson Reuters' high cash balances and good discretionary cash flow generation, we believe it could absorb high-impact, low-probability adverse business developments.

-- In our opinion, the company has a wide margin of compliance with its 4.5x debt leverage covenant, which could withstand an EBITDA decline of more than 30%, without the company breaching the covenant.

-- We expect Thomson Reuters will continue to have a generally high standing in the capital markets.

-- The company displays very prudent financial risk management, in our view.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view of the weaker-than-expected operating performance within the F&R segment and hurdles Thomson Reuters faces in returning this business to healthy and sustainable revenue growth given the slow economic recovery and intensely competitive operating conditions. A downgrade could result from further execution issues in the F&R segment; weak revenue growth trends for the company as a whole or specifically in F&R; or adjusted debt to EBITDA at or above 2.5x on a consistent basis. Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to stable if Thomson Reuters demonstrates sustainable improvement in F&R's operating performance, as well as its other business segments, while maintaining adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2.5x.

Ratings List

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Outlook Revised To Negative

To From

Corporate credit rating A-/Negative/-- A-/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Senior unsecured debt A-

Preferred stock

Global scale BBB

Canada scale P-2

Commercial paper A-1(LOW)