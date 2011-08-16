TEXT-Fitch affirms various long-term ratings

(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 16 (Fitch) During the course of routine
surveillance, Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AA-' rating assigned to
the following bonds. The Outlook assigned to the bonds has been
revised to Negative from Stable:
Deutsche Bank SPEARs/LIFERs Trust (NY) custodial receipts
series DBE-294;
Deutsche Bank SPEARs/LIFERs Trust (NY) custodial receipts
series DBE-306;
Deutsche Bank SPEARs/LIFERs Trust (NY) custodial receipts
series DBE-395.
Fitch also affirms the 'AA-' rating assigned to the
following bonds. The Outlook assigned to the bonds has been
revised to Negative from Positive:
Deutsche Bank SPEARs/LIFERs Trust (NY) custodial receipts
series DBE-477;
Deutsche Bank SPEARs/LIFERs Trust (NY) custodial receipts
series DBE-486;
Deutsche Bank SPEARs/LIFERs Trust (NY) custodial receipts
series DBE-511;
Deutsche Bank SPEARs/LIFERs Trust (NY) custodial receipts
series DBE-528.
Fitch also affirms the 'AA-', Outlook Stable rating assigned
to the following bonds:
Wells Fargo & Co. (CA) floater certificates series 2009-44C;
Wells Fargo & Co. (CA) floater certificates series 2009-47C;
Wells Fargo & Co. (CA) floater certificates series 2009-50C;
Wells Fargo & Co. (CA) residual certificates series
2009-44C;
Wells Fargo & Co. (CA) residual certificates series
2009-47C;
Wells Fargo & Co. (CA) residual certificates series
2009-50C.
Fitch also affirms the 'A+' rating assigned to the Merrill
Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc. (NY) puttable floating
option taxable receipts series TN-008. The long-term rating is
maintained on Rating Watch Negative
The long-term rating assigned to the bonds is based on the
higher of the rating assigned by Fitch to the applicable credit
enhancer providing support to the bonds and the rating assigned
by Fitch to the underlying bond deposited in the trust.