TEXT-Fitch affirms various long-term ratings

NEW YORK, August 16 (Fitch) During the course of routine surveillance, Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AA-' rating assigned to the following bonds. The Outlook assigned to the bonds has been revised to Negative from Stable:

Deutsche Bank SPEARs/LIFERs Trust (NY) custodial receipts series DBE-294;

Deutsche Bank SPEARs/LIFERs Trust (NY) custodial receipts series DBE-306;

Deutsche Bank SPEARs/LIFERs Trust (NY) custodial receipts series DBE-395.

Fitch also affirms the 'AA-' rating assigned to the following bonds. The Outlook assigned to the bonds has been revised to Negative from Positive:

Deutsche Bank SPEARs/LIFERs Trust (NY) custodial receipts series DBE-477;

Deutsche Bank SPEARs/LIFERs Trust (NY) custodial receipts series DBE-486;

Deutsche Bank SPEARs/LIFERs Trust (NY) custodial receipts series DBE-511;

Deutsche Bank SPEARs/LIFERs Trust (NY) custodial receipts series DBE-528.

Fitch also affirms the 'AA-', Outlook Stable rating assigned to the following bonds:

Wells Fargo & Co. (CA) floater certificates series 2009-44C;

Wells Fargo & Co. (CA) floater certificates series 2009-47C;

Wells Fargo & Co. (CA) floater certificates series 2009-50C;

Wells Fargo & Co. (CA) residual certificates series 2009-44C;

Wells Fargo & Co. (CA) residual certificates series 2009-47C;

Wells Fargo & Co. (CA) residual certificates series 2009-50C.

Fitch also affirms the 'A+' rating assigned to the Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc. (NY) puttable floating option taxable receipts series TN-008. The long-term rating is maintained on Rating Watch Negative

The long-term rating assigned to the bonds is based on the higher of the rating assigned by Fitch to the applicable credit enhancer providing support to the bonds and the rating assigned by Fitch to the underlying bond deposited in the trust.