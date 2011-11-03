版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 4日 星期五 06:55 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's upgrades Toyota prime auto loan ABS from 2010

Nov 4 Toyota Motor Credit Corporation :

* Approximately $78 million of auto asset-backed securities affected.

