公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 29日 星期三

BRIEF-Moody's places the Class B of Toyota 2011-B prime auto loan securitization on review for upgrade

Aug 29 Moody's has placed on review for possible upgrade the subordinate tranche from Toyota Auto Receivables 2011-B Owner Trust transaction.

