版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四 07:28 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's assigns Aaa.ar to Toyota Compañía Financiera Argentina S.A.

Dec 1 Toyota Compania Financiera Argentina S.A.:

* Moody's assigns Aaa.ar to Toyota Compañía Financiera Argentina S.A.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐