版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 08:22 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's disclosures on credit ratings of TransAlta Corp

May 10 Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings of TransAlta Corporation. This release does not constitute any change in Moody's ratings or rating rationale for TransAlta Corporation.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐