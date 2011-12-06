BRIEF: Moody's determines Trinity Plus Funding amendments will not cause rating change

Tiffany says CEO Frederic Cumenal steps down
Feb 5 Jeweler Tiffany & Co on Sunday said Frederic Cumenal has stepped down as chief executive officer, effective immediately.
Dec 6 Trinity Plus Funding:
* Moody's Determines Trinity Plus Funding Amendments Will Not Cause Rating Change
WASHINGTON, Feb 5 President Donald Trump on Sunday ramped up his criticism of a federal judge who blocked a travel ban on seven mainly Muslim nations and said courts were making U.S. border security harder, intensifying the first major legal battle of his presidency.
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: