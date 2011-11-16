版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 16日 星期三 14:19 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews UniCredit Bank Austria's A2 ratings for downgrade (Austria)

Nov 16 UniCredit Bank Austria:

