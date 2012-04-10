BRIEF-Moody's lowers Unisys' outlook to Stable; Affirms CFR of B1

BRIEF-Glaukos completes patient enrollment in pivotal phase of clinical trial for eye drug
* Glaukos completes patient enrollment in pivotal phase of U.S. IDE clinical trial for iStent supra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Moody's lowers Unisys' outlook to Stable; Affirms CFR of B1
* Glaukos completes patient enrollment in pivotal phase of U.S. IDE clinical trial for iStent supra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and announces quarterly dividend
Feb 16 Duke Energy Corp, the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, posted a quarterly loss, stemming from the sale of its international business last year.