TEXT-S&P Affirms STRONG Rankings On Unisys Cos.; Outlook Stable

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 30, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its
STRONG overall rankings on Unisys Credit Services Pty. Ltd.
(UCSPL) and Unisys Mortgage Processing (RHG) Pty. Ltd. (UMP;
together with UCSPL, UCS) as residential loan servicers. We also
affirmed the STRONG subranking for the companies' management and
organization, and ABOVE AVERAGE subranking for loan
administration.
The STRONG rankings reflect UCS': -- Well-developed risk
management and audit framework; -- Strong documentation,
tracking, reporting, and achievement of client service-level
standards; -- Robust systems and technology; -- Intelligent use
of technology to automate loan-servicing functions; and --
Strong client management. UCS' solid management depth,
well-documented and detailed policies and procedures, and
continuous quality assurance reviews to maintain stringent
internal controls also support the ranking. UMP is one of three
wholly owned subsidiary set up by UCSPL in January 2011 to
manage the impacts of the implementation of the National
Consumer Credit Protection Code (NCCP).
Each of the three subsidiaries performs the credit functions
relating to third-party servicing contracts that UCSPL holds
with each of its three clients.
All other non-credit functions continue to be performed by
UCSPL. The operations and capabilities of UMP and UCSPL combine
to create the strong servicing platform. The outlook on the
servicer rankings is stable, underpinned by the UCS' strong
focus on data integrity, quality assurance, and reporting and
managing to client service levels.
In our opinion, the stable and experienced management team
would continue to competently execute UCS' servicing operations.
Comprehensive staff training and development, and robust
internal systems equip UCS with the necessary skills and
infrastructure to efficiently and effectively manage all key
facets of its mortgage processing and servicing functions.