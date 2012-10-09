版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 06:07 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms UnitedHealth's ratings (sr. debt at A3); outlook to negative

Oct 10 Moody's Investors Service has affirmed UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's (NYSE: UNH) senior debt rating at A3 and the insurance financial strength (IFS) rating of UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company (UHIC) at A1, but changed their rating outlook to negative from stable following UnitedHealth Group's announcement that it has agreed to acquire 90% of the outstanding shares of Amil Participacoes S.A. (Amil) in Brazil. RATINGS RATIONALE

