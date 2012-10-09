BRIEF-Moody's affirms UnitedHealth's ratings (sr. debt at A3); outlook to negative

BRIEF-Gray Rock closes non-brokered private placement
* Gray Rock closes non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 10 Moody's Investors Service has affirmed UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's (NYSE: UNH) senior debt rating at A3 and the insurance financial strength (IFS) rating of UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company (UHIC) at A1, but changed their rating outlook to negative from stable following UnitedHealth Group's announcement that it has agreed to acquire 90% of the outstanding shares of Amil Participacoes S.A. (Amil) in Brazil. RATINGS RATIONALE
* Gray Rock closes non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 of 2017 production expected to average approximately 11,000 to 11,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Says U.S. FDA accepts Biologics License Application (BLA) for Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim for review