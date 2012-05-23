版本:
中国
2012年 5月 24日

BRIEF-Moody's upgrades UNS Gas and UNS Electric; changes UNS Energy Corporation and Tucson Electric Power outlook to positive

May 24 Moody's upgrades UNS Gas and UNS Electric; changes UNS Energy Corporation and Tucson Electric Power outlook to positive Moody's Investors Service today upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of UNS Gas, Inc. (UNSG) and UNS Electric, Inc.

