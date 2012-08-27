版本:
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Urbi's national scale senior unsecured debt to Baa1.mx, from A3.mx, outlook revised to negative

Aug 28 Moody's de Mexico has lowered Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V.'s ("Urbi") national scale senior unsecured debt rating to Baa1.mx, from A3.mx.

