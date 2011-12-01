TEXT-S&P affirms Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos 'B+' rtgs; otlk stable

-- Urbi's double-digit growth targets have continued to
require significant working capital investments, which have led
to an increase in the company's use of debt.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' global scale and 'mxBBB'
national scale corporate credit ratings on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Urbi
will maintain an adjusted debt leverage of about 3.0x despite
significant working capital requirements to sustain its growth
rates.
Dec 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
it affirmed its ratings on Mexico-based homebuilder Urbi
Desarrollos Urbanos S.A.B. de C.V., including its 'B+' global
scale and 'mxBBB' national scale corporate credit ratings. The
outlook is stable.
"Standard & Poor's ratings on Urbi reflect the company's
aggressive financial policy and commercial strategies, and high
working-capital requirements to sustain the company's
double-digit growth targets in a highly competitive market,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Laura Martinez.
The ratings also reflect the concentration of mortgage
originations from Infonavit and Fovissste, involving certain
political risk inherent to those institutions.
Urbi's operating efficiency and flexibility, geographic and
product diversification, and position as one of the largest
homebuilders in Mexico somewhat offset those factors. Urbi's
goal to double its revenues in the next five years highlights
its aggressive growth targets. Urbi expects to increase its
revenues by 12%-14% in 2011 and maintain 13%-15% growth in the
next few years. As part of its business strategy, Urbi has
continued to increase its participation in several different
market segments, including the nonaffiliated workers population
through its rent-to-own program, Alternativa Urbi (AU).
Together with its alliance with Aureos Latin American Fund,
the company expects this program to represent about 25% of total
revenues in the following years. Urbi has also increased its
presence in vertical housing, the integration of housing
projects in progress (the company has integrated 11 projects so
far in its operations and expects to add four each year), and
housing-related activities.
We expect those products to continue gaining relevance in
the company's business and representing a significant portion of
its revenues. We believe this business model provides the
company additional product and market diversification, but it
also requires significant working-capital investments, which
limits its cash-flow generation. The stable outlook reflects
that we expect Urbi to maintain an adjusted debt leverage of
about 3.0x despite significant working capital requirements to
sustain its growth rates.
An increase in management's risk tolerance or a significant
deterioration in the company's key financial ratios could lead
to a negative rating action. We could raise the ratings if we
saw evidence of a more moderate financial policy, deriving in a
positive FOCF generation on a sustained basis.
